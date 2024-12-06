PUC to hold public meeting with assistance providers on power shut-offs

The Public Utilities Commission will host an open meeting on Monday to discuss utility disconnections.

Hawaiian Electric has recorded over 10,000 customer disconnections related to missed payments as of August 2024, more than twice the number of disconnections that occurred in all of 2019. Some customers may have had their power cut more than once.

HECO contends that the high rate of power shut-offs is an aftereffect of the COVID-19 disconnection moratorium.

For about 18 months during the pandemic, the utility did not shut off power to anyone, even if they missed payments.

HECO suggested in a recent PUC hearing that some customers may have had trouble catching up with their bills now that the moratorium has been lifted.

High electricity costs due to spikes in oil prices may also be a factor.

The PUC is looking into possible reforms to disconnection practices. The upcoming meeting will include presentations from community organizations that provide utility assistance, like Honolulu's Office of Economic Revitalization.

The meeting will be held remotely from 10 a.m. to noon. Find more information on how to attend here.