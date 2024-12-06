© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PUC to hold public meeting with assistance providers on power shut-offs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM HST
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR

The Public Utilities Commission will host an open meeting on Monday to discuss utility disconnections.

Hawaiian Electric has recorded over 10,000 customer disconnections related to missed payments as of August 2024, more than twice the number of disconnections that occurred in all of 2019. Some customers may have had their power cut more than once.

HECO contends that the high rate of power shut-offs is an aftereffect of the COVID-19 disconnection moratorium.

For about 18 months during the pandemic, the utility did not shut off power to anyone, even if they missed payments.

Local News
Behind on electric bills? A spike in disconnections has the state seeking solutions
Savannah Harriman-Pote

HECO suggested in a recent PUC hearing that some customers may have had trouble catching up with their bills now that the moratorium has been lifted.

High electricity costs due to spikes in oil prices may also be a factor.

The PUC is looking into possible reforms to disconnection practices. The upcoming meeting will include presentations from community organizations that provide utility assistance, like Honolulu's Office of Economic Revitalization.

The meeting will be held remotely from 10 a.m. to noon. Find more information on how to attend here.
Tags
Local News EnergyPublic Utilities CommissionHawaiian Electric Company
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories