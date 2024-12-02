© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui County Council passes resolution supporting health care workers' contract negotiations

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:01 PM HST
Healthcare workers participated in a three-day strike last month at three facilities on Maui and Lānaʻi, pictured here in front of Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Photo courtesy of UNAC/UHCP
Health care workers participated in a three-day strike last month at three facilities on Maui and Lānaʻi, pictured here in front of Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The Maui County Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting Maui Health Systems health care workers under Kaiser Permanente.

The resolution comes after a recent three-day strike of more than 900 employees on Maui and Lānaʻi last month. Health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lānaʻi Community Hospital have been negotiating a new contract.

They are asking for safe staffing ratios and wages to retain staff with Maui’s high cost of living. West Maui Councilmember Tamara Paltin introduced the resolution to support their efforts.

Hundreds of healthcare employees participated in a three-day strike at Maui Memorial Medical Center (pictured here) along with Kula Hospital and Lāna'i Community Hospital.
Local News
Hundreds of Maui Health System employees return to work as negotiations continue
Catherine Cluett Pactol

“They worked through COVID, they've worked through the fire," Paltin said. "They see horrific things, and they just are trying to help us. So they need our help to help them, to help us. Their next dates for negotiating is Dec. 11 and 12 at least, and I'd love to send them back to the bargaining table with this support from their Maui County Council for doing the work they do to take care of us.”

Health care workers say the current ratio of healthcare workers to patients is unsafe.

"We used to have three nurses to care for a team of nine to 10 patients and now we have only two," said Jennifer Rosenblad, Maui Memorial Emergency Room nurse of nearly 30 years, in her testimony to the council. "This is a very stressful situation for our nurses and obviously for our patients when we are unable to provide the quality care they not only deserve but require. We are just stretched too thin, care becomes unsafe and its simply dangerous."

Copies of the resolution will be sent to state and health care officials.
Tags
Local News MauiHealth CareMaui County Council
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories