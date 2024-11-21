Report: Hawai'i suicide hotline calls increased while answer rates dropped

Monthly calls to the suicide hotline has increased after last year’s Maui wildfires.

That’s according to a new report published in the Journal and the American Medical Association. The study looked at 988 Lifeline calls data from July 2022 — when the national crisis line went into effect — to this past August.

The results showed that call rates rose from about 97 to 137 per 100,000 residents following the wildfire — that’s a 41% increase. But in-state answer rates dropped from about 90.3% to 77.2%.

The report underscores the need for expanding Hawai‘i-based mental health support services

The research was led by Alex Ortega, dean of the University of Hawai‘i Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health, and Joseph Keaweʻaimoku Kaholokula, professor and chair of the Department of Native Hawaiian Health at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

“The wildfire not only destroyed homes and livelihoods but also severely impacted the mental health of an entire community, particularly for those already facing economic and health disparities,” Kaholokula said. “To help residents rebuild their lives and resilience, expanding the mental health workforce with providers who understand Hawai‘i’s unique needs is critical. We hope these findings will lead to a significant increase in support for mental health care and disaster response tailored to our communities.”

This is the first phase of a nearly $3.8 million National Institutes of Health research.

If you or someone you know in Hawai‘i is struggling with mental health, you can reach out to Hawai‘i CARES 988 by calling or texting 988, or calling 1-800-753-6879.