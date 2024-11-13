Department of Hawaiian Home Lands receives federal grant to boost internet access

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has received a four-year $72 million federal grant to build infrastructure, increase workforce development programs and establish community centers on DHHL land for better digital access.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke emphasized the need for better connectivity.

“If we take a look at the entire state, the struggle to ensure that we have reliable internet everywhere starts right here to serve our native population,” she said. “If we are able to connect all the homestead communities, if we are to provide reliable internet service through all the homestead communities, then we are on every island in the state.”

This federal grant is in addition to a $17 million grant issued earlier this year.

DHHL officials say these investments could increase competition among internet providers to service rural areas.

The department is still working with Hawaiian Telcom to restore connectivity in Puʻukapu on Hawaiʻi Island and Kēōkea on Maui after Sandwich Isles Communications abruptly ended service in the areas — leaving residents with no alternative service.

The hope is that the federal grants will provide the funds to assist in those efforts and improve dated infrastructure.