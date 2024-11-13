Curtains rise for play on Big Island highlighting Maori culture

Ancient Maori art forms from New Zealand will take center stage Wednesday at the Kahilu Theatre on Hawaiʻi Island.

"Mana Wahine" is a dance performance by Okareka Dance Company that draws from traditional Maori culture to illustrate dance, theater, and film. Mana Wahine means powerful woman.

"It is about women. It is about the inherent power of woman. It is about women who are, were warriors," said Maori cultural practitioner Tui Ransfield. "It's about strength, it's about authority."

The performance will feature a collage of powerful imagery celebrating life and death, as well as dance and song that creates a vision of empowering women around the world.

The performance is on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.