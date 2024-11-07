© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Ameresco moves ahead with renewable energy projects at Pearl Harbor

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 7, 2024 at 9:35 AM HST
Ameresco brought the Kūpono Solar Project online this summer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The developer is now partnering with the Navy on a handful of other energy projects, including a biofuel plant at Pearl Harbor.
Ameresco
Clearway Energy recently pulled the plug on plans for three major solar farms, but Hawaiian Electric still has several other projects in the works.

Two other developers, Longroad Energy and Ameresco, told HPR that their projects are on track. They are separately negotiating with the utility on several renewable facilities, one of which is Puʻuloa Energy, a 99 MW biofuel plant that Ameresco plans to build on Navy land at Pearl Harbor.

Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco's executive vice president said that the plant is designed to run on a variety of available fuels and could potentially be retooled to use hydrogen fuel in the future. It will provide the grid with firm power, meaning that it can produce power regardless of the time of day or weather conditions.

"So we can kind of ramp up or down to complement what other solar systems or wind resources may come online," Bulgarino said.

Puʻuloa Energy will be paired with a microgrid to help keep Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam up and running in the event of a broader power outage.

The Puʻuloa Microgrid is part of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
