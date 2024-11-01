DOA event encourages surrender of illegal species, no questions asked

The state Department of Agriculture is holding an educational event this weekend on invasive and illegal species, hoping more people can learn about its Amnesty Program.

On Saturday at its Honolulu office, the department’s Plant Quarantine Branch will have live and preserved displays of illegal animals that have been surrendered through the Amnesty Program.

The goal of the event is to encourage people to give up illegal species and reduce the introduction of invasive species to Hawaiʻi. Those who surrender illegal animals won’t be punished.

The event coincides with the state’s weeklong “Don’t Let It Loose” public campaign, urging people not to dump their aquariums into bodies of water like the ocean.

Jonathan Ho, manager of the Plant Quarantine Branch, said all illegal animals can be surrendered through the Amnesty Program.

“ The department's mission is for any illegal animal, whether it be an aquatic organism, a snake, a tiger, Bengal cat, whatever — our mission is to prevent those things from entering and or becoming established,” Ho said.

He added that the program gives, “exposure for the Amnesty Program itself, because I think a lot of people don't necessarily know that it exists.”

Ho said a handful of animals are surrendered through the program every year, usually popular pet species like snakes and chameleons.

Under the Amnesty Program, illegal animals may be turned in to any DOA office, municipal zoo or aquarium, or the Hawaiian Humane Society. If they're turned in before an investigation begins, those who do so won't be subject to fines or criminal charges.

Surrendered animals won't be euthanized, the department said. They may be used for educational purposes or relocated to a zoo, or another appropriate facility.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the branch’s office near Sand Island.

Information about illegal or invasive can be provided at the state’s pest hotline at 808-643-PEST.