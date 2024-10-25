State looks into the cause and 'human element' of recent energy disconnections

Data from Hawaiian Electric shows that utility disconnections have spiked as part of the aftermath of the pandemic, but it doesn't answer the question of why or who is struggling with their energy bills.

HECO shared that data during a public hearing this week as part of the Public Utilities Commission's ongoing investigation into utility disconnections.

Michael Angelo, the executive director of the Division of Consumer Advocacy, said the investigation needs to focus on the "human element" of the problem as well.

"Who is most impacted by these shut-offs? Is it vulnerable populations?" Angelo said. "More study around that, I think, would be extremely helpful."

The Division of Consumer Advocacy wants to work with HECO, as well as Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, to collect demographic data on customers who are getting disconnected as a result of missed payments.

Angelo hopes this data can help shape targeted interventions.

"There will always be some small portion of customers who aren't going to pay their bills unless there's a consequence. But that's not really the key question that we need to be focusing on," he said.

"We need to be focusing on how we can keep customers connected because a lot of people are suffering with high prices."

Angelo also encouraged anyone struggling with their electricity bill to reach out to the Division's office or find resources here.

