DOH halts Kauaʻi wastewater project amid investigation of ancestral remains

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday issued a stop work order for an individual wastewater system project on Kauaʻi after the community expressed concerns that it would disturb ancestral remains in the area.

The DOH said in a statement that the state Historic Preservation Society is directing the landowner of 4400 Oneone Road to halt the project until it completes its investigation.

The announcement came about a week after police arrested three people who were protesting against the property's septic tank installation.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, in a statement on Thursday, thanked community members who emailed the DOH to pause the project.

"This is a reminder that when we unite with purpose and determination, we can make a difference," said OHA's CEO Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira in a news release.

"Our iwi kūpuna deserve to rest in peace, and today's decision is an important step toward ensuring that their final resting places are respected and protected."

Descendants of the area say the site has long been known for its cultural and historical significance.

"The order to stop work on the Naue burial grounds of our iwi kūpuna is a relief. But the work is far from over," said Megan Wong, a descendant of Naue burials.

"We now look to the State Historic Preservation Division to weigh in with descendants and preserve the remains of our ancestors in place without threat of further desecration so that they can rest in peace and dignity."
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
