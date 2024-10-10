DOH receives federal grant to help reduce pregnancy-related deaths in Hawaiʻi

This week, the state Department of Health received a $1.47 million federal grant to help reduce pregnancy-related deaths in Hawaiʻi.

Nearly $300,000 a year, for the next five years, will used to support the Hawaiʻi Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC). The group was established by the state Legislature in 2016 to identify the cause and prevention of the deaths that occur for 10 to 12 women across Hawaiʻi each year.

The funds are aimed at expanding the DOH's work with perinatal behavioral health, anxiety disorders, implementing social media campaigns for prevention advocacy and more.

“Hawaiʻi faces unique challenges — not only geographic isolation but also the cultural and historical impacts of colonialism and persistent health equity issues," said Sunny Chen, executive director of Hawaiʻi Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies and an HMMRC member.

"By thoroughly examining every maternal death, the team uncovers critical insights that can prevent future tragedies and improve care for all families in Hawaiʻi," Chen continued.

A network of MMRCs across the U.S. found that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. The CDC funds MMRC branches in 46 states and six U.S. territories and freely associated states.

