Maui farming nonprofit gets $52K USDA grant to improve climate resiliency

Young farmers and entrepreneurs in rural areas on Maui will get additional support with a new grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A $52,000 USDA Rural Business Development Enterprise Grant was awarded to the nonprofit Regenerative Farms. It’s meant to support a one-year program of technical assistance to local organizations by offering free workshops, business support and training in a variety of topics.

Regenerative Farms partners with local organizations and businesses working toward climate resilience.

“Farm products, ecotourism, cultural tourism — anything related to making a business out of the wonderful natural resources on the island while building food security and restoring ecological and cultural resources,” said Mary Johnson, Regenerative Farms’ chief executive officer.

Johnson said the point of the grant is to “increase jobs in rural communities. Our training is specifically focused around resilience and working with producers of various nature-based products.”

That support could also help local families start sustainable businesses in the county.

One of the existing organizations that will be supported is the Mālamalama Sustainability Center, a Haʻikū farm and youth training center.

Sylvia Cenzano, the center’s founder, said young farmers are taught sustainable practices, which they can then use once in the workforce, or possibly in their own businesses.

“Because we have indoor classes and outdoor classes, and given the skills of entrepreneurship, positive communication skills and relationship skills, they can go out there and build and create really what it is that they'd like to do,” she said.

The USDA grant will help the center’s staff, who will be trained to get more funding to continue its operations.