© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State considers extending temporary fishing ban on pākuʻikuʻi, Achilles Tang

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:23 PM HST
FILE - This June 25, 2014, file photo shows yellow tang aquarium fish in a tank at a store in ʻAiea, Hawaiʻi.
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
FILE - This June 25, 2014, file photo shows yellow tang aquarium fish in a tank at a store in ʻAiea, Hawaiʻi.

A temporary ban on fishing for pāku‘iku‘i off West Hawaiʻi Island is scheduled to end in mid-December, although the state is suggesting an extension to it.

Pāku‘iku‘i — also known as the Achilles Tang— is a popular food and aquarium fish, which likely led to a population decline in the West Hawaiʻi Regional Fishery Management Area.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources called the decline “concerning,” prompting the department’s board to impose a temporary fishing ban for the species in December 2022.

Local News
BLNR approves new rules for catching and selling nearshore reef fish
Mark Ladao

But with the temporary ban sunsetting in just a few months, DAR now wants to extend the ban until December 2026.

The DAR also told the state Board of Land and Natural Resources that it wants to set up reporting requirements and a daily bag limit for a decade after the extended ban, if approved, would expire.

The bag limit would allow the catching of four pāku‘iku‘i per day. The reporting system would come in the form of a fisher registration that includes terms and conditions, including monthly reports. The regulations hope to help improve data on the species’ population health.

This June 2, 2017 photo shows yellow tang fish in a saltwater tank and available for sale at Dallas North Aquarium in Dallas, Texas.
Local News
Contested case delays long-awaited vote on Hawaiʻi Island aquarium fishing permits
Mark Ladao

“ We heard that multiple communities have seen declines in the species in their areas. They used to see a lot in front of some particular spots in West Hawaiʻi, and now they don't see nearly as many,” said Chris Teague, a DAR biologist who works in West Hawaiʻi Island.

“And we learned that the species is pretty sensitive and doesn't seem to recover once it's been removed from an area," he said.

Last week, the land board approved DAR’s request to hold public hearings on the matter.

Fishing, in particular aquarium fishing, in WHRFMA has been a contentious issue for years.

The DLNR is currently in the middle of approving a permitting system that would allow commercial aquarium fishing in the area.

In its most recent meeting, the board was ready to pass the permit framework before a member of the public called for a contested case hearing, delaying the board’s vote.
Tags
Local News fishingBoard of Land and Natural ResourcesConservation
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories