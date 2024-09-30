State considers extending temporary fishing ban on pākuʻikuʻi, Achilles Tang

A temporary ban on fishing for pāku‘iku‘i off West Hawaiʻi Island is scheduled to end in mid-December, although the state is suggesting an extension to it.

Pāku‘iku‘i — also known as the Achilles Tang— is a popular food and aquarium fish, which likely led to a population decline in the West Hawaiʻi Regional Fishery Management Area.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources called the decline “concerning,” prompting the department’s board to impose a temporary fishing ban for the species in December 2022.

But with the temporary ban sunsetting in just a few months, DAR now wants to extend the ban until December 2026.

The DAR also told the state Board of Land and Natural Resources that it wants to set up reporting requirements and a daily bag limit for a decade after the extended ban, if approved, would expire.

The bag limit would allow the catching of four pāku‘iku‘i per day. The reporting system would come in the form of a fisher registration that includes terms and conditions, including monthly reports. The regulations hope to help improve data on the species’ population health.

“ We heard that multiple communities have seen declines in the species in their areas. They used to see a lot in front of some particular spots in West Hawaiʻi, and now they don't see nearly as many,” said Chris Teague, a DAR biologist who works in West Hawaiʻi Island.

“And we learned that the species is pretty sensitive and doesn't seem to recover once it's been removed from an area," he said.

Last week, the land board approved DAR’s request to hold public hearings on the matter.

Fishing, in particular aquarium fishing, in WHRFMA has been a contentious issue for years.

The DLNR is currently in the middle of approving a permitting system that would allow commercial aquarium fishing in the area.

In its most recent meeting, the board was ready to pass the permit framework before a member of the public called for a contested case hearing, delaying the board’s vote.