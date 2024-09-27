Hawaiian Mission Houses invites families to see newest replica made of pili grass

The Hawaiian Mission Houses and Historic Site and Archives will host a free ʻOhana Day on Saturday, highlighting the importance of Native Hawaiian plants with cultural demonstrations, local vendors and more.

A missionary-style house made of native pili grass will also make its debut at the event. Hale Pili o nā Mikanale is a replica of the original house built in 1823. It was built under the guidance of cultural practitioners and archived journals from missionary Clarrisa Richards.

The public will also have the chance to tour other mission dwellings, such as Ka Hale Lā‘au (The Wood House), Ka Hale Pa‘i (The Printing House) and Ka Hale Kamalani (The Chamberlain House).

"It's really empowering to learn about this part of the history, and not just to look at this story with missionaries," said Hokulani Ofsthun, the organization's school program and volunteer manager.

"Like they came in and then they just brought all of their own things. And it was like a complete turnover from that point because they were integrating and using different materials from Native Hawaiians— the kapa, the holly pili, eating Hawaiian foods, integrating those things into medicine."

:And I think it's important to not let that be overshadowed when we look at this history, because we were still very strong people at that time, and we still had a place, you know, even in their lives coming here," she said.

Highlights of the event will include lauhala weaving, a paʻi ʻai demo, a fashion show and more.

ʻOhana Day will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 553 S. King St., behind Kawaiahaʻo Church. For more information, click here.

