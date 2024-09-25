© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu affordable housing development leverages government building incentives

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published September 25, 2024 at 3:36 PM HST
Courtesy of 1060 Bishop Street, LLC

A new affordable housing development in Downtown Honolulu is accepting applications.

The building, located at 1060 Bishop St., was the first project to be exempted from school impact fees through Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation on housing.

It was also constructed using the city’s Bill 7, which gives reimbursements to developers building affordable housing.

The 52-unit development converted office spaces to residential apartments.

The Residences at Bishop Place
The Conversation
Behind the conversion of a Bishop Street high-rise from offices to apartment rentals
Catherine Cruz

Those making under 80% of the area’s annual median income can apply. For a single person, that would be an annual salary of $78,000.

Rent starts at $1,950 a month for a studio and goes up to $2,500 a month for a two-bedroom unit. Utilities are included.

People will start moving in early next month.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to finding solutions to Hawai‘i’s affordable housing crisis through this new project,” said Robert Kurisu, principal of 1060 Bishop Street, LLC.

“This project aims to address a critical need in our community by repurposing an existing structure for much-needed housing in the heart of Honolulu and revitalize our downtown community.”

Applications to apply can be found here.
Tags
Local News HonoluluJosh GreenHousing
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories