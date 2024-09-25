Honolulu affordable housing development leverages government building incentives

A new affordable housing development in Downtown Honolulu is accepting applications.

The building, located at 1060 Bishop St., was the first project to be exempted from school impact fees through Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation on housing.

It was also constructed using the city’s Bill 7, which gives reimbursements to developers building affordable housing.

The 52-unit development converted office spaces to residential apartments.

Those making under 80% of the area’s annual median income can apply. For a single person, that would be an annual salary of $78,000.

Rent starts at $1,950 a month for a studio and goes up to $2,500 a month for a two-bedroom unit. Utilities are included.

People will start moving in early next month.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to finding solutions to Hawai‘i’s affordable housing crisis through this new project,” said Robert Kurisu, principal of 1060 Bishop Street, LLC.

“This project aims to address a critical need in our community by repurposing an existing structure for much-needed housing in the heart of Honolulu and revitalize our downtown community.”

Applications to apply can be found here.