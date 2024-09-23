© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give $10/month to HPR and get thanked with our new shirt designed by East Wind Print Co. Tap to donate.

Sen. Schatz leads lawmakers' call to address climate-related financial risks

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:26 PM HST
National Centers for Environmental Information
/
NOAA

Last year, the U.S. saw a record-breaking 28 disasters that cost over $1 billion, including the Aug. 8 fires on Maui.

This year, 20 such disasters have already occurred, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

As a result, a group of lawmakers are calling on the nation's major federal banking institutions to proactively address the costs of disasters fueled by climate change.

A total of 11 members from Congress, led by Hawaiʻi Sen. Brian Schatz, have written a letter to the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to ask the agencies to assist private banks in preparing for climate-related financial risks.

"Climate-related disasters are increasing in both their frequency and severity, posing threats to the United States’ economy as insurers face rising losses and leave climate-vulnerable markets," the letter says. "We must ensure that our financial institutions understand and prepare for climate-related financial risk."

Read the full letter below:
Tags
Local News EnvironmentBrian SchatzEconomy
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories