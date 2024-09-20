Land donation aims to advance conservation efforts for Pololū Valley

A land donation could advance a plan meant to manage the Pololū Valley on Hawaiʻi Island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said a private donor recently bought land adjacent to the Pololū trailhead and plans to donate it to the state. The donor recently visited the area and learned about the state and community’s efforts to preserve it.

Stakeholders had set their eyes on that property to protect and preserve Pololū, which is considered to be a sacred site. The land could be used for a heritage center, parking and portable toilets.

Pololū Valley and the trailhead are facing an increasing number of visitors, resulting in overcrowding. The trailhead gets about 322,000 visitors annually, and the DLNR said it recently saw an all-time high of 1,500 visitors in one day.

The high number of visitors prompted the creation of a management plan.

The donor learned about the cultural importance of Pololū from one of the trail stewards, sparking his interest in helping with the state and community’s cause.

The stewards, for years, have worked to reduce hiking accidents, illegal camping and ocean rescues in Pololū Valley.