UH Mānoa hosts exhibit on history of Americans and the Holocaust

A new traveling exhibit at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library draws attention to the historical ties between the United States and the Holocaust.

"Americans and the Holocaust" is a more than 1,000-square-foot exhibit featuring large panels, photos, texts and video kiosks.

The collections, hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association, focus on war and genocide during the 1930s and 1940s.

"It's focusing on, 'What did Americans know about what was happening to the European Jews during that time period?' And posing a series of questions on the sort of like, 'What did we know and what could we have done?'" said UH librarian Clem Guthro.

He said it's striking the U.S. turned away thousands of Jewish people trying to enter the country due to fears of Nazi spies.

UH Mānoa is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected for the traveling exhibit, which will run until Oct. 4 during library hours.

