© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH Mānoa hosts exhibit on history of Americans and the Holocaust

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published September 3, 2024 at 8:50 AM HST
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's new exhibit, "Americans and the Holocaust," surfaces the complexity of national attitudes and concerns that weighed heavily on the nation's role during the Holocaust.
Eslah Attar/NPR
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, located in Washington, D.C., opened the exhibit, "Americans and the Holocaust" in April 2018.

A new traveling exhibit at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library draws attention to the historical ties between the United States and the Holocaust.

"Americans and the Holocaust" is a more than 1,000-square-foot exhibit featuring large panels, photos, texts and video kiosks.

The collections, hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association, focus on war and genocide during the 1930s and 1940s.

Kenichi Yabusakiʻs memoir is available for purchase on Amazon.
The Conversation
When life starts in a Japanese American concentration camp during WWII
Russell Subiono

"It's focusing on, 'What did Americans know about what was happening to the European Jews during that time period?' And posing a series of questions on the sort of like, 'What did we know and what could we have done?'" said UH librarian Clem Guthro.

He said it's striking the U.S. turned away thousands of Jewish people trying to enter the country due to fears of Nazi spies.

UH Mānoa is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected for the traveling exhibit, which will run until Oct. 4 during library hours.

For a full list of events related to the exhibit, click here.
Tags
Local News University of Hawai‘iHistoryWorld War II
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories