HECO and KIUC submit plans to strengthen infrastructure against natural disasters

Hawaiʻi's two big electricity providers have filed plans with the Public Utilities Commission about what they are doing to prepare for natural disasters.

Hawaiian Electric submitted an 800-page report that details several goals to reduce wildfire risks. Those include getting video feeds in 90% of its service areas within the next two years and putting up stronger utility poles to better withstand high winds.

The company has already installed 52 weather stations in high-risk fire areas. Data from the stations will aid HECO in deciding if and when to cut power to residents to prevent wildfires.

Likewise, the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative laid out its work on disaster prevention and response. They identified tropical cyclones, wildfires, floods and climate change as top concerns.

KIUC is taking steps to replace some wood poles with fiberglass-reenforced polymer. The co-op also looking at plans to relocate a switchyard in Kapaʻa, which is vulnerable to sea level rise and tsunamis.

Read Hawaiian Electric's natural hazard mitigation plan here.

Read Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative's natural hazard mitigation plan Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4