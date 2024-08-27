© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to an outage during the weekend storm. We are working on restoring service.

HECO and KIUC submit plans to strengthen infrastructure against natural disasters

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 27, 2024 at 8:21 AM HST
fires maui lahaina FEMA hawaii house wildfire
Krista Rados
/
HPR
File - A fallen utility pole in Lahaina following the August 2023 wildfires.

Hawaiʻi's two big electricity providers have filed plans with the Public Utilities Commission about what they are doing to prepare for natural disasters.

Hawaiian Electric submitted an 800-page report that details several goals to reduce wildfire risks. Those include getting video feeds in 90% of its service areas within the next two years and putting up stronger utility poles to better withstand high winds.

The company has already installed 52 weather stations in high-risk fire areas. Data from the stations will aid HECO in deciding if and when to cut power to residents to prevent wildfires.

Local News
HECO to deploy 100 AI-powered wildfire detection cameras by end of year
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Likewise, the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative laid out its work on disaster prevention and response. They identified tropical cyclones, wildfires, floods and climate change as top concerns.

KIUC is taking steps to replace some wood poles with fiberglass-reenforced polymer. The co-op also looking at plans to relocate a switchyard in Kapaʻa, which is vulnerable to sea level rise and tsunamis.

Read Hawaiian Electric's natural hazard mitigation plan here.

Read Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative's natural hazard mitigation plan Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

Tags
Local News Hawaiian Electric CompanyKauaʻi Island Utility CooperativeEnergy
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories