Hawaiʻi Foodbank aims for 1 million meal donations during upcoming drive

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank is holding its largest annual food drive event this weekend.

The organization will be collecting food and monetary donations at five locations around Oʻahu for its annual Food Drive Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In May, the food bank reported that about one-third of Hawaiʻi households are food-insecure and that many don’t have access to fresh, healthy food.

The number of households that require the food bank's services has increased over the last year or two.

The organization said it will spend all the monetary donations it gets this year on fresh produce.

“ Not every member of that household has access to enough food for an active, healthy life, that second part really being the key thing. And so we've noticed for a lot of these households, fresh produce is one of the first things to fall off of their grocery list,” said Danny Schlag, Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s director for marketing and communications.

Schlag said the food bank tries to raise one million meals between its food and monetary donations.

Donations can be made at Ka Makana Ali‘i, Pearl City Shopping Center, Town Center of Mililani, Waiokeola Congregational Church, Waterfront Plaza and Windward City Shopping Center.