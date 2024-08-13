© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi DOE introduces free online mental health services for families

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:17 PM HST
Several people testified at the state Board of Education about the update of the well-being of students.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Several people testified at the state Board of Education about the update of the well-being of students.

Starting this month, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education will provide free mental health resources for families and staff.

The DOE has partnered with the national nonprofit Cook Center for Human Connection to provide 24/7 access online.

The website has one-on-one parent coaching, virtual seminars and a therapist forum.

The opening ceremony for the Iwilei Resource Center
Local News
State opens new Oʻahu crisis center to help those facing mental health emergencies
Ashley Mizuo

"As part of our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our students, we are excited to introduce this new resource designed specifically to support families in addressing student mental health," Annie Kalama, assistant superintendent of the HiDOE Office of Student Support Services, said in a press release.

"Parents play a crucial role in their child's overall mental health and this resource will help to provide them with the tools, information and support they need to foster positive mental and emotional growth for their child," Kalama said.

The national nonprofit has partnered with more than 300 schools nationwide, bringing access to mental health services to more than 3.3 million families.

For more information, click here.

Tags
Local News Mental HealthEducationChildrenDepartment of Education
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories