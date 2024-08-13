Hawaiʻi DOE introduces free online mental health services for families

Starting this month, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education will provide free mental health resources for families and staff.

The DOE has partnered with the national nonprofit Cook Center for Human Connection to provide 24/7 access online.

The website has one-on-one parent coaching, virtual seminars and a therapist forum.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our students, we are excited to introduce this new resource designed specifically to support families in addressing student mental health," Annie Kalama, assistant superintendent of the HiDOE Office of Student Support Services, said in a press release.

"Parents play a crucial role in their child's overall mental health and this resource will help to provide them with the tools, information and support they need to foster positive mental and emotional growth for their child," Kalama said.

The national nonprofit has partnered with more than 300 schools nationwide, bringing access to mental health services to more than 3.3 million families.

