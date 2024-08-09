Thousands gather for Lahaina paddle-out honoring 1 year since devastating fires

At Hanaka‘ō‘ō Beach Park in Lahaina, thousands of surfers, paddlers and community members gathered on Thursday.

“As we paddle out and we connect the ʻaina down to the moana, let this experience heal you. Some of us have been going non-stop since that day — 365 days, we have not rested,” said Pa’ele Kiakona, an organizer of Lahaina Strong.

“And today, just enjoy use this as an opportunity to heal and just aloha one another. I love you, Lahaina. E o Maui,” Kiakona said.

During a cultural ceremony, community members offered hoʻokupu of native plants from Lahaina, followed by a chant praying for Lahaina to be green and flourish again.

After a safety briefing, everyone headed out onto the water.

“We want to welcome all of our ʻohana from Lahaina, from Upcountry, from all over the paeʻāina, mahalo so much for joining us here today at Hanaka‘ō‘ō,” the announcer said over the megaphone.

1 of 8 — img-7534.jpg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 2 of 8 — img-7617.jpeg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 3 of 8 — dsc06828.jpeg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 4 of 8 — dsc06831.jpeg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 5 of 8 — img-7513-1.jpeg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 6 of 8 — img-7542.jpg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 7 of 8 — img-7586.jpeg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR 8 of 8 — img-7656.jpeg Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR

Earlier in the morning, Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen signed a transfer of two important cultural sites in Lahaina from the state over to the county. This is a step forward to return to the cultural and ecological heritage of Moku‘ula.

“This transition to restore those sacred lands so that the people of Lahaina can work with the mayor to make that the piko of recovery and to honor the 102 people we lost,” Green said.

U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda shared a reminder that no one is alone.

“At some point during this time together, pause and listen and feel and hear and you will see that you are, in fact, not alone, that the 102 angels that we lost and so many affected, they are looking down on us and supporting us. They are amongst you right now," she said.

Back at the paddle-out, a helicopter circled overhead, dropping flower petals over the ocean.

A cheer went up from those gathered on the water, surrounding voyaging canoes and other vessels.

“E Ola Lahaina!” people shouted.

Then, from waʻa anchored offshore, surrounded by hundreds on their surfboards and canoes, floated to a familiar song: “Hawai’i Aloha.”

Those on shore cried and hugged each other.

In the afternoon, a luncheon was held in Puakalani for Upcountry residents affected by the fires. In the evening, a memorial event was held at the Lahaina Civic Center.

It’s all part of a series of community events called Kuhinia Maui, organized by Maui County to commemorate one year since the fire. Over the next several days, events will continue, with concerts, cultural performances and remembrances.