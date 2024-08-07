© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KIUC has lowest residential energy rates in state, report says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:47 PM HST
KIUC's Board of Directors met on July 31 to announce its 2023 annual report. Over 100 people were in attendance.
KIUC
KIUC's Board of Directors met on July 31 to announce its 2023 annual report. Over 100 people were in attendance.

In its annual member update, Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative says it is keeping costs down by restructuring debt, reducing staff and replacing fossil fuels with renewables.

KIUC gave its annual update to members last Wednesday at the Kauaʻi Philippine Cultural Center, where they reported having the lowest residential rates in the state.

KIUC led the state in renewable energy for its fifth straight year, reaching 57.9% in 2023. The utility hopes to be operating on 100% energy by 2033.

FILE - Hawaiian Electric Company CEO Shelee Kimura presents on the utility's wildfire mitigation plans with other top HECO executives before the Senate on April 18, 2024.
Local News
Hawaiʻi utility companies inform Senate on wildfire mitigation efforts since Aug. 8
Savannah Harriman-Pote

In addition to focusing on renewable energy efforts, KIUC completed a wildfire mitigation plan in May.

Some mitigation efforts mentioned in the plan include implementing underground utility lines where feasible, using AI to develop a wildfire risk map and replacing outdated bare wiring through its system.

To read the full report, click here.
Tags
Local News Kauaʻi Island Utility CooperativeKauai County
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories