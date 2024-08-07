KIUC has lowest residential energy rates in state, report says

In its annual member update, Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative says it is keeping costs down by restructuring debt, reducing staff and replacing fossil fuels with renewables.

KIUC gave its annual update to members last Wednesday at the Kauaʻi Philippine Cultural Center, where they reported having the lowest residential rates in the state.

KIUC led the state in renewable energy for its fifth straight year, reaching 57.9% in 2023. The utility hopes to be operating on 100% energy by 2033.

In addition to focusing on renewable energy efforts, KIUC completed a wildfire mitigation plan in May.

Some mitigation efforts mentioned in the plan include implementing underground utility lines where feasible, using AI to develop a wildfire risk map and replacing outdated bare wiring through its system.

To read the full report, click here.