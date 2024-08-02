BWS seeks info about residents' water access and affordability

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is asking residents to fill out a household questionnaire about water access and affordability.

Honolulu, and other communities in the U.S., are exploring the issue in collaboration with The Center for Water Security and Cooperation.

BWS is offering questionnaires to various households, which can be found on its website or as an informational flier at satellite city halls. The agency is also working with the state and city to distribute them to residents.

“Ola I Ka Wai — water is life, and everyone needs it to survive,” said BWS Manager and Chief Engineer, Ernest Lau in a press release.

“We want to hear from you. The BWS continues to stand behind every person and support those in need. Your input will help us implement programs that are meant to better help our island’s communities, especially our most vulnerable residents, including our kūpuna.”

The voluntary questionnaire should take less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to the public until Sept. 15.

More information can be found here.