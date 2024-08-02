© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BWS seeks info about residents' water access and affordability

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 2, 2024 at 2:14 PM HST
Steve Johnson
/
Canva Germany GmbH

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is asking residents to fill out a household questionnaire about water access and affordability.

Honolulu, and other communities in the U.S., are exploring the issue in collaboration with The Center for Water Security and Cooperation.

BWS is offering questionnaires to various households, which can be found on its website or as an informational flier at satellite city halls. The agency is also working with the state and city to distribute them to residents.

The Kalaeloa Community Development District (Kalaeloa) includes the land formerly occupied by the Barbers Point Naval Air Station, and consists of approximately 3,700 acres of land, including waterfront land, bounded by Ewa, Kapolei, and the Campbell Industrial Park.
Local News
Oʻahu's new water desalination facility gets $19M in federal funds
Mark Ladao

“Ola I Ka Wai — water is life, and everyone needs it to survive,” said BWS Manager and Chief Engineer, Ernest Lau in a press release.

“We want to hear from you. The BWS continues to stand behind every person and support those in need. Your input will help us implement programs that are meant to better help our island’s communities, especially our most vulnerable residents, including our kūpuna.”

The voluntary questionnaire should take less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to the public until Sept. 15.

More information can be found here.
Tags
Local News Honolulu Board of Water SupplyWater
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories