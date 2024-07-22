Family of late artist Herbert Kāne gifts Bishop Museum intellectual rights to his work

The family of the late Herbert Kawainui Kāne, the designer and builder of the Polynesian sailing canoe Hōkūleʻa, gifted the Bishop Museum all intellectual property rights to his work.

Kāne was a historical artist and author globally known for his paintings of Polynesian and Micronesian canoes.

“We are incredibly moved by the meaningfulness and generosity of this gift,” said Dee Jay Mailer, Bishop Museum president and CEO, in a Wednesday news release.

“Herb Kāne has touched so many people in so many different ways, and his connections with Bishop Museum and our mission run deep."

“It is our intent to help preserve and perpetuate his legacy through our work in Hawaiʻi and Pacific cultures, as well as our engagement with these communities,” Mailer continued.

Kāne was one of the founders of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and was the first captain of Hōkūleʻa in 1975.

His work spanned from advertising, publishing, architectural design, printing, writing and sculptures.

