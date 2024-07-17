© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park closes 2 roads due to elevated fire risk

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:01 AM HST
Dry vegetation along the Kīpukapuaulu Trail at Volcanoes National Park.
janice wei
/
NPS Photo
Dry vegetation along the Kīpukapuaulu Trail at Volcanoes National Park.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is closing two roads and prohibiting open fires in some areas due to elevated fire risk.

Low rainfall, reduced humidity and gusty winds have created dry conditions throughout the park.
 
The National Park Service says Maunaloa Road from the gate past Kīpukapuaulu to Maunaloa Lookout and Hilina Pali Road from the Maunaiki Trailhead to Hilina Pali Lookout are closed to vehicles until further notice.

In this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissure 8 near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
The Conversation
Scientists propose a 'stomp-rocket' mechanism caused the 2018 Kīlauea eruptions
Maddie Bender

Pedestrians and bicyclists may continue to use both roads and backcountry permit holders will be provided access to trailheads.
 
NPS also prohibits open fires until further notice at Nāmakanipaio campground, the Kīpukapuaulu picnic area and Kīlauea Military Camp.

Propane or gas cooking stoves are still allowed in these areas.

Park visitors are also encouraged not to park on dry grasses as the hot underside of vehicles can ignite fires.

For updates on closures, click here.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National ParkEnvironmentHawaiʻi Island
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories