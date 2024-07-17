Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park closes 2 roads due to elevated fire risk

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is closing two roads and prohibiting open fires in some areas due to elevated fire risk.

Low rainfall, reduced humidity and gusty winds have created dry conditions throughout the park.



The National Park Service says Maunaloa Road from the gate past Kīpukapuaulu to Maunaloa Lookout and Hilina Pali Road from the Maunaiki Trailhead to Hilina Pali Lookout are closed to vehicles until further notice.

Pedestrians and bicyclists may continue to use both roads and backcountry permit holders will be provided access to trailheads.



NPS also prohibits open fires until further notice at Nāmakanipaio campground, the Kīpukapuaulu picnic area and Kīlauea Military Camp.

Propane or gas cooking stoves are still allowed in these areas.

Park visitors are also encouraged not to park on dry grasses as the hot underside of vehicles can ignite fires.

