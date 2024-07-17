Hawaiʻi nonprofit seeks nominations for climate leadership awards

Climate Hawaiʻi, an initiative of the nonprofit Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative, is taking nominations for its first climate leadership awards.

The group will choose winners in five categories, which include:



Individual Climate Hero: Recognizes an individual who has shown dedication towards climate action.

Business Climate Champion: Honors a business that has implemented sustainable practices through change, such as by reducing carbon emissions or helping to achieve Hawaiʻi's climate goals.

Nonprofit or Government Climate Advocate: Honors a nonprofit, county or government entity that has made impacts in resiliency efforts, educating the community on climate and energy equity.

Youth Climate Leader: Highlights a young person under 25 who has showcased leadership in climate advocacy among their peers.

Innovative Climate Solution: Acknowledges an individual, business or organization that has created or implemented groundbreaking solutions to address decarbonization or climate resilience challenges.

Recipients will be chosen by a panel of Climate Hawaiʻi judges.

“Hawai‘i has remarkably innovative climate leaders — across all sectors— working to support an equitable, clean, climate-resilient future. Climate Hawai‘i works to connect and leverage the efforts of these individuals and organizations, and now we want to celebrate them as well,” said Jeff Mikulina, executive director of Climate Hawai‘i.

“Our goal is to showcase those at various levels of leadership, underscoring our belief that solving our climate challenge is everyone’s kuleana," Mikulina said.

To submit a nomination, click here. The deadline is Aug. 2 and self-nominations are welcomed.

