City taps Kurt Lager to temporarily lead Department of Ocean Safety

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has assigned Kurt Lager to be the temporary director for the city’s Department of Ocean Safety.

Lager has served as the department’s acting director for months and has over 19 years of experience in ocean safety.

The city recently separated the Ocean Safety Department from its ambulance services.

"I am very very excited for what's ahead and the challenges that I will be facing, I'm looking forward to tackling all of them, really looking forward to working with everybody, the council, the mayor's office and all the other departments," Lager said at Honolulu Hale to celebrate his new role. "I am just very humble and honored to be here."

Blangiardi was allowed to choose a temporary lead, but a department commission will choose a permanent director at a later time.

Lager was Ocean Safety’s assistant chief for support services and has led the department since chief John Titchen was put on administrative leave.