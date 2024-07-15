Marconi Point property owner donates land to avoid $1.5M fine

A Marconi Point property owner has offered to donate nearly five acres on O‘ahu's North Shore to settle claims with the state totaling nearly $1.5 million.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources unanimously accepted the offer by Marconi Point Condo owner Yue-Sai Kan to donate her 4.71 acres to the North Shore Community Land Trust.

DLNR Laysan Albatross (Ho'okipa) at Marconi Point

Kan had been fined by the state after an employee intentionally killed a Ho‘okipa, a female Layson albatross, erected unauthorized fences in the Conservation District, and allowed the devastation of the coastal habitat for endangered Hawaiian bees.

“This land provides the trust with strategic access to our restoration and stewardship project at Kaleaokana‘oa," said Land Trust Executive Director Adam Borrello in a press release.

"We will make the highest use of this opportunity to advance our efforts to fully restore this amazing coastal dune environment for the benefit and enjoyment of native species and all those who respectfully visit this culturally and environmentally significant place.”

With the board’s approval, the DLNR has agreed not to pursue criminal charges and Kan is not required to admit fault, liability, guilt or obligation.

Kan is one of eight Marconi Point Condo owners being fined a total of more than $3.2 million by the state over the incident.