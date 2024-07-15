JABSOM program gives students a hands-on look at careers in medicine

High school students from across the islands recently spent a week in Honolulu for a hands-on look at a career in medicine.

Hundreds of students have participated in the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s summer program since it began 10 years ago, and many have gone on to pursue a medical education.

Ku'uwehi Hiraishi Retired Doctor Damon Sakai introduces students to the simulation program used for medical training at JABSOM.

Dozens of high school students filed into the simulation center at JABSOM to get their stethoscopes on the patient manikin, a full-body patient simulator.

Retired Dr. Damon Sakai has been a faculty member at the school for more than 40 years. He helped design this week-long Medical Diagnosis and Treatment Program back in 2014.

“One of the goals of this course is to inspire in these students a love for the health sciences and give them confidence that they can be successful in pursuing a medical education,” said Sakai, “I want to see Hawaiʻi kids in this medical school.”

Students learn to take vital signs, suture wounds, perform ultrasounds and more.

“I have learned a lot. We did have the opportunity to go in and see this robot. We were able to listen to different types of breathing,” said Nānākuli High School Senior Tela Larinaga-Williams.

“We could hear atrial fibrillation and the lungs of someone with asthma,” said Waiʻanae High School Senior Kimo Batangan-Gompper.

“Students get to hands-on experience, and meet with real doctors who also had that type of experience,” said Waiʻanae High School Senior Camille Josue.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi Aspiring medical professionals from high schools across the state practice using a stethoscope on their partner.

All three have a health profession in mind.

“My career aspiration is becoming a dermatologist,” said Tela.

“I want to be an orthopedic surgeon,” said Kimo.

“I want to be a forensic odontologist, which deals with teeth and crime scenes,” said Camille.

They’re hoping this experience gives them clarity on whether to pursue a medical education.

JABSOM second-year medical student and Kohala native Ryan Keliʻi Shontell said pipeline programs like these are crucial to alleviating Hawaiʻi’s doctor shortage, which currently stands at 800.

“I, unfortunately, did not know this program existed in high school, I wish I did because I would have come,” said Shontell.