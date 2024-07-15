Crater Road Fire continues to burn on Maui with no threat to residents, county says

A fire that broke out last Wednesday on the slopes of Haleakalā is now 80% contained as crews work to extinguish any remaining flames or hotspots.

The size of the fire has been updated to 574 acres, according to the Maui Fire Department.

During a Monday morning press conference, Maui Fire Department Chief Brad Ventura said this fire has presented unique challenges, including high elevation, winds, low humidity and shifting clouds that can ground aircraft due to safety concerns.

"Just a reminder to the community to remain vigilant. This fire is not out and we are not done with it," Ventura said.

Ventura said crews are carefully watching a eucalyptus grove on the mauka flank of the fire.

"There are some sections of the fire that are dangerous, that we are unable to work in. For example, the eucalyptus trees that have burned through are falling down on their own, so we're not going to put people in there to mop up around those trees," he said. "So that means we will see hot spots inside the perimeter for probably quite a while, and we will continue to be up there and working with our partners for quite a while."

Last week, the Maui Emergency Management Agency lifted the evacuation advisory for residents on Kekaulike and Haleakala highways between Upper Kimo and Waipoli roads. MEMA administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said he was not aware of any "self-evacuations" since the fire began.

National Park employees living in the area were asked to leave out of precaution, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen followed up later.

Lonokailua-Hewett said there are about 5,500 total structures in the nine zones that fire crews are watching. If an evacuation is issued in the future, it could be based on the expected impact or wind speed, he said.

MFD's drone team, which Ventura said was established over a year ago, has been using infrared imagery to locate hotspots in and around the perimeter. The drones are flown at night to "keep an eye on the fire," since humans can not see its entirety from any nearby road or lookout, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crater Road and Haleakalā National Park's Summit District remain closed to visitors until further notice. The Kīpahulu District is open.