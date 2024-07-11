Brush fire on Haleakalā burns over 500 acres, closing nearby roads

A large brush fire on the slopes of Haleakalā has burned over 500 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Officials say no houses or structures have been affected at this point.

The road between mile markers 8 and 10 remains closed. The county reported Thursday that up to 200 vehicles have been held above the impacted area and will be released once safe to do so.

Dozens of fire personnel have been deployed to manage the flames, which are currently traveling southeast with windspeeds of about 40 mph.

Haleakalā National Park and Hosmer's Grove, a campground located in the Summit District of the park, will remain closed through Friday.

This story will update as more information is released.