Midsummer Night's Gleam returns to Foster Botanical Garden after 5-year hiatus

Oʻahu's Midsummer Night's Gleam is returning to Foster Botanical Garden this month for the first time in five years, city officials announced Tuesday.

Thousands of lights and luminaries will be on display throughout the Downtown Honolulu garden, including the popular light tunnel that is scheduled to be lit just before sunset.

Foster was built in 1853 and is the city’s oldest botanical garden.

Normal operations at the garden were closed last year for a project to improve accessibility to the entrance restrooms and other pathways before reopening in August 2023.

The Midsummer Night's Gleam will be held on July 20 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Keiki ages 0-5 years old can enter for free. Those ages 6-17 years old will cost $1 per person, and adults ages 18 and up are $3 each.

Organizers say non-reservation entry is available, but very limited. Attendees with reservations can either print or show their reservation on their smartphone.

