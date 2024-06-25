© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Keanu Lau Hee to take on new role at Hawaiʻi Community Foundation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:21 AM HST
Keanu Lau Hee hired as new senior director of HCFʻs Maui Recovery Effort.
County of Maui
Keanu Lau Hee will serve as Hawaiʻi Community Foundation senior director for the Maui Recovery Effort.

Lau Hee has experience in emergency management, strategic planning, land use, project management and communication in her current roles as deputy for both the Maui County managing director and Office of Recovery.

“I am particularly drawn to this role at Hawaiʻi Community Foundation due to its dedication to forging connections and advocating for equity, which resonates with my professional philosophy and personal values," Lau Hee said in a press release.

"I am eager to bring all that I have to offer to the HCF Maui team and broader organization, contributing to impactful recovery and resilience for our local residents, businesses, and community resources that are critical to our well-being," she continued.

Starting on July 16, she will represent the foundation’s leadership across Maui County, especially in recovery efforts and engagement with the Maui Strong Fund.

The foundation has a history of giving and community-building across Hawaiʻi for over a century.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
