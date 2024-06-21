FestPAC organizers plan to donate the 28 hale that filled festival village

Parts for the 28 hale used for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture are up for donation, according to festival planners.

Linda Lileikis, a project director at Architects Hawaii, said there's already interest from the state Department of Education, private schools, Bishop Museum and more.

“They are unique and we did design them to be in an interior space,” Lileikis said.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Pacific Island delegates have been selling their merchandise at the Festival Village for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

The hale are made of invasive trees, including Albizia, Macaranga and Gunpowder species. The hale were constructed in Waimānalo to be installed at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center's festival village during FestPAC.

Joey Valenti of the Albizia Project said the hale parts are numbered and can be reassembled.

“The original intent of the FestPAC team and the architects was that these (hale) would have a second life,” he said.

The hale parts are currently stored in a warehouse on Oʻahu until its ready to be donated, according to Lileikis. She added that festival planners are still figuring out a process of who gets each hale.

She said the hale are free, but the individual claiming them needs to pay their own way to transport them.

Lileikis recommended that the hale remain indoors.

“The thatch roof is not watertight, so if people are expecting they could utilize these hale on a rainy day, they will definitely get wet,” she said.

She also said she's aiming to have the hale donated by the end of the year.

“They get to be repurposed and they get to tell a whole other story and take on another life of its own,” she said.

