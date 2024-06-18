Over 50 Native Hawaiian families are granted homestead lots on Maui

More than 50 families have been chosen to move into the newest Hawaiian homestead community on Maui.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands says it has been nearly 20 years since the agency last awarded homestead lots on the island.

DHHL After nearly 20 years, 52 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands received their award for a turnkey home in Puʻuhona.

Cheers filled the room as each Native Hawaiian beneficiary was called up to select their spot in the new Hawaiian homestead community of Puʻuhona in Waikapū, Maui.

Lahaina resident Ellabelle Kaiama was one of the lucky ones.

“I’ve been waiting to get to this table for 40 years," said Kaiama. "I’ve finally made it today thanks to all the people behind the scenes."

Kaiama was one of 52 Hawaiian home beneficiaries awarded a turnkey home in Puʻuhona. Turnkey homes range can be three- to five-bedroom homes ranging in price from $500,000 to $699,000.

Groundwork on the subdivision began in May 2023, and home construction on phase one will start this summer.

DHHL Director Kali Watson said the $600 million infusion from the state Legislature helped fill the gap to make this project a reality.

“It’s been 17 years in the making in a sense that people were last awarded a homestead 17 years ago,” Watson said. “So, it’s about time the department is moving forward and will continue to do that in the coming years.”

DHHL has plans to award a total of 161 homestead lots in Puʻuhona. Kaiama said her new home will be a gathering place for her entire ‘ohana now and for generations to come.

“Oh, I have to throw a big party so everybody come enjoy for us,” Kaiama said. “I have great grandchildren now and I know I’m going to have more, so for my family I am so happy to leave something behind.”