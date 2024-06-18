© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Environmental clean up costs kill land transfer deal with US Navy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 18, 2024 at 3:17 PM HST
“The Flying Tiger” cargo ship at Kalaeloa Barbers Point Harbor.
Hawaiʻi State Energy Office
File - “The Flying Tiger” cargo ship at Kalaeloa Barbers Point Harbor.

The Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority has rejected a land transfer offer from the U.S. Navy for a little more than 200 acres in Kalaeloa.

The state agency said it is concerned about the cost of conservation and environmental cleanup of the property, including a pond that’s been contaminated by ordnance disposal.

HCDA Asset Manager Lindsey Doi Leaverton told agency board members, “We would be accepting a lot of liability if we were to take on such parcels.”

The Navy has been transferring portions of its 3,700-acre former Barbers Point Naval Air Station to various state, city, and private entities since the base closed in 1999.

The Navy recently finalized a deal to transfer about 400 acres of nearby land to the City and County of Honolulu, which includes shoreline areas, a campground and several cultural sites.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
