© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Councilmember Sue Lee Loy's candidacy for Legislature seat is under review

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:51 PM HST
Office of Council Member Sue Lee Loy
Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Sue Lee Loy

Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Sue Lee Loy’s candidacy for a state representative seat is under review by the state elections office.

Lee Loy, who has served since 2016 as a councilmember for Hilo, Keaukaha, Panaʻewa, and Lower Puna cannot seek re-election in her district because of term limits.

State House Rep. Richard Onishi currently represents House District 2, which oversees Hilo, Keaʻau, Kurtistown and Volcano. Onishi plans to retire this year, opening up a spot for the position.

File - Demonstrators gather at Maunakea in 2019 to protest the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Local News
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rules state broke law taking control of Mauna Kea Access Road
HPR News Staff

Lee Loy, whose main residence is in Panaʻewa, in House District 3, said she moved into a rented home in House District 2 back in April, weeks before filing to run for office there.

An objection filed earlier this week by six petitioners — three of whom are her sisters-in-law — argues Lee Loy is still living in the Panaʻewa home she shares with her ex-husband Ian Lee Loy.

Scott Nago, state elections chief, has five working days to decide whether Lee Loy can run for office.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi IslandState LegislatureHawaiʻi County Council
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories