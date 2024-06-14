Councilmember Sue Lee Loy's candidacy for Legislature seat is under review

Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Sue Lee Loy’s candidacy for a state representative seat is under review by the state elections office.

Lee Loy, who has served since 2016 as a councilmember for Hilo, Keaukaha, Panaʻewa, and Lower Puna cannot seek re-election in her district because of term limits.

State House Rep. Richard Onishi currently represents House District 2, which oversees Hilo, Keaʻau, Kurtistown and Volcano. Onishi plans to retire this year, opening up a spot for the position.

Lee Loy, whose main residence is in Panaʻewa, in House District 3, said she moved into a rented home in House District 2 back in April, weeks before filing to run for office there.

An objection filed earlier this week by six petitioners — three of whom are her sisters-in-law — argues Lee Loy is still living in the Panaʻewa home she shares with her ex-husband Ian Lee Loy.

Scott Nago, state elections chief, has five working days to decide whether Lee Loy can run for office.

