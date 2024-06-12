Mililani student selected as finalist in 'Doodle for Google' contest

A Mililani ʻIke Elementary School student has won the 2024 Doodle for Google K-3 Imagination Award and advanced as a finalist for the national title.

Katherine Bursack is one of five finalists in an annual art contest hosted by Google for a chance to be featured on the search engine's homepage for a day.

The national winner will also receive a $55,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.

Bursack's drawing is called “Fairytales,” inspired by what she wants to see in the world over the next 3 decades.

“My wish for the next 25 years is for mermaids to be in the ocean and dragons in the sky. And magic is everywhere," she wrote.

This is Google's 16th year hosting the contest. The artwork is judged on criteria ranging from creativity to theme communication.

Even if Bursack doesn't win the national prize, she will still be featured in the Doodle for Google gallery and win a $5,000 college scholarship, among other prizes.

Additional finalists are from Idaho, New Jersey, California and the District of Columbia. The winner will be announced later this month.