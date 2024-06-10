Woman seriously hurt in shark attack on Oʻahu's North Shore, EMS says

A woman was seriously injured in an apparent shark attack Friday in the waters off the island of Oʻahu in Hawai'i, officials said.

Paramedics responded at about 2 p.m. in the Haleʻiwa area on Oʻahu's North Shore, according to Sunny Johnson, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedic supervisor.

Johnson said paramedics treated a 25-year-old woman with multiple injuries and took her to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Further details on the attack or the extent of her injuries were not immediately available.

Also Friday, reported shark attacks led authorities to temporarily close beaches to swimmers in Walton County, on the Florida Panhandle.

