Woman seriously hurt in shark attack on Oʻahu's North Shore, EMS says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 10, 2024 at 10:40 AM HST

A woman was seriously injured in an apparent shark attack Friday in the waters off the island of Oʻahu in Hawai'i, officials said.

Paramedics responded at about 2 p.m. in the Haleʻiwa area on Oʻahu's North Shore, according to Sunny Johnson, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedic supervisor.

Johnson said paramedics treated a 25-year-old woman with multiple injuries and took her to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Further details on the attack or the extent of her injuries were not immediately available.

Also Friday, reported shark attacks led authorities to temporarily close beaches to swimmers in Walton County, on the Florida Panhandle.
Tags
Local News Animals
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
