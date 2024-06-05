DLNR to create separate position at Mauna ʻAla for Native Hawaiian cultural protocols

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Tuesday it will create a new position at the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum to focus solely on Native Hawaiian cultural protocols and community outreach.

The announcement came weeks after Native Hawaiian leaders expressed concerns that tradition and cultural competency were not included in the state's curator selection process.

The royal mausoleum in Nuʻuanu is the resting place of Hawaiian royalty dating back to 1865, including more than 50 aliʻi and trusted advisors of the Kamehameha and Kalākaua lineage.

Last month, DLNR named Doni Chong as Mauna ʻAla's 18th curator — a responsibility that has traditionally been held by descendants of families who have served aliʻi for generations.

Department of Land and Natural Resources A photo released by the Department of Land and Natural Resources of Doni Leināʻala Hanuna Pahukoa Chong

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs had urged the DLNR to pause the appointment until the agencies could review the selection process in consultation with Hawaiian beneficiaries.

At a prior press conference, Chong said, "I sought to speak with the kūpuna of the living descendants of David Kalākaua and Queen Liliʻuokalani. I went to them and asked them, 'Is it okay if I even be considered to care for their kūpuna?' They gave me their blessing. We prayed and I continued going forward."

Chong, a former Hawaiian Electric employee, said she sees the curator role as a continuation of her work with the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu, or Kaʻahumanu Society.

DLNR said the individual hired for the new, separate culturally-focused position will absorb much of the traditional responsibilities of curator, while Chong will focus on the upkeep of the facility and grounds.

A recruitment timeline has not yet been established.

