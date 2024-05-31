Lei mural adorns the state Capitol to welcome FestPAC delegates

Local artists are putting the final touches on a giant plumeria lei mural that will grace the walls surrounding the state Capitol's reflecting pools.

The mural, painted by several artists and volunteers over the last two weeks, stretches about 10 feet tall and a quarter mile long.

As the lead artist and organizer, Melanna Meyer crafted the mural as a grand welcome to the delegates of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture. The art piece serves to reflect the rich culture of the Pacific Islands.

“FestPAC is the biggest deal of Hawaiʻi's lifetime for culture and arts,” she said.

Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos said the plumeria is the universal flower of the Pacific Ocean.

The plumeria lei symbolizes humility and kindness, according to Enos.

“It’s also titanic and epic in scale,” he said. “It is a reminder that as Pasifika people, we have tremendous power. Yet the work we do, we do it quietly, and we do it lovingly.”

“The Pacific Ocean is one-third of the Earth’s surface, and we have one-third of the Earth’s kuleana and responsibility that we need to meet, connect and share,” he continued.

Other supporting artists for the mural included Kaiʻili Kaulukukiu and Jasper Wong.

