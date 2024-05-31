© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Council on Revenues adjusts economic forecast, expecting a drop in tax collection

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:47 PM HST
FILE - The Father Damien Statue welcomes visitors to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 18, 2023.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - The Father Damien Statue welcomes visitors to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 18, 2023.

Hawaiʻi's revenue may be lower than expected this year.

The Council on Revenues has cut the state's general fund revenue forecast from a prediction of 4% growth to 3.3%.

The decrease was due to a potential 17% decrease in May tax revenue — largely based on a drop in personal and corporate income tax revenue.

State Tax Research and Planning Officer Seth Colby said there are several reasons for the adjustment.

Gov. Josh Green signs bill on May 30, 2024.
Local News
Governor signs legislation to help condo owners with rising costs
Ashley Mizuo

One cause, he said, relates to the about $80 million in tax credits that the Legislature passed in 2023.

Another was the accelerated tax payments processed in April due to electronic filing. He said a decline in tourism is also hurting the revenue forecast.

Colby reassured the council that the 17% decrease was a worst-case scenario and that the office is expecting several million dollars more in payments over the last few days of the month.

“If I had to make a guess, I would say probably negative 12% or something for May,” he said. "But with a standard errors of like 3% on either side.”

The drop in tourism was a major concern shared by the council. Visitor numbers have been flat and the hopes of a rebound of tourists from Japan have been muted.

Tax revenue over the summer will be a determining factor for the state's economic outlook, according to councilmember Wendell Lee.

A photo of downtown Honolulu at the intersection of Bishop and Queen streets.
Local News
Housing is creeping into Hawaiʻi's commercial real estate market
A. Kam Napier

“We're in a very kind of precarious situation and it is hard to judge right now,” Lee said.

“I don't think we're at a place where we panic. It's a little bit of wait-and-see to see how it plays out," he said.

Councilmember Carl Bonham was optimistic that construction would likely boost the economy and was being under-valued.

The state Legislature has mandated using the councilʻs projections to set the state budget.

The council voted unanimously to keep the revenue forecast for next year unchanged at 4.8%.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureState Council on RevenuesEconomy
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories