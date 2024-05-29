COVID-19 activity on the rise, health department says

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health said Tuesday that “COVID-19 activity is on the rise.”

The newest dashboard of Respiratory Disease Activity shows COVID-19 is at the yellow level — or “medium activity.”

The health department said that means the virus is “circulating at higher levels than would be expected based on historic trends.”

State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble said that COVID-19 test positivity is “climbing” and hospital admissions for COVID are also increasing.

“Based on this information, I would recommend checking whether you’ve had the 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, and if not, or if you’re eligible for a repeat dose, go get it today," she said in a statement.