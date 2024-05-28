© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu City Council considers video surveillance at East Oʻahu scenic areas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:03 PM HST
FILE - Tourists at the Hālona Blowhole Lookout on Oʻahu.
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Tourists at the Hālona Blowhole Lookout on Oʻahu.

To help deter thieves from breaking into cars at East Oʻahu scenic spots, the Honolulu City Council is considering a resolution to allow surveillance cameras.

They would be installed near attractions like Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Lookout, the Kaʻiwi State Scenic Shoreline trails, and the Hālona Blowhole Lookout.

Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents the area, stressed the importance of the measure.

People will just go up to the car, smash the window and take whatever's in the car. It's called a smash-and-grab. Police can't be everywhere all the time, as you know, we're now 420 or so badged police officers short,” he said.

“This idea actually came from Major (Brian) Lynch and I thank him for thinking out of the box and trying to be creative and try to reduce these types of crimes... it's actually a deterrent. If people think they're being photographed, they won't do it — at least that's the hope.”

The cameras would be leased through a vendor so the city would not be in charge of maintaining the equipment. The camera footage would also be transmitted and stored in a different location for security purposes.

It's estimated that each camera would cost $3,000.

Unauthorized entry into a vehicle is a Class C felony that could result in up to five years in prison.

The measure passed out of the Public Safety Committee and will next be heard by the full council for approval.
