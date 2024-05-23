Exhibit highlights history and community connection of the kalo field at UH

A stream of water trickles into a thriving kalo field as you walk through the exhibit doors of the East-West Center Gallery located next to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The exhibit "Ho‘okahe Wai, Ho‘oulu ‘Āina: Kalo and Community" tells the story of kalo farming at UH. In Hawaiian, it means "let the water flow, let the land flourish."

The exhibit shares stories and artistry from current and former students who have been inspired by the kalo field, or loʻi, adjacent to the Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR The exhibit highlights the history of kalo farming.

The kalo field in the exhibit's video projection is Ka Papa Lo‘i ‘O Kānewai. The once abandoned loʻi was covered in vegetation before it was rediscovered by a group of Hawaiian studies students, according to Makahiapo Cashman, the director of Kānewai.

"It was more like guerilla farming," he said. "Just going into the area, opening it up and bringing in the water."

Cashman said the late Harry Kūnihi Mitchell guided the students to care for the lo‘i.

The exhibit has a steady flow, guiding visitors through the latest art installation.

Annie Reynolds, the exhibition and collections curator at the East-West Center, said she hopes visitors are guided like the flow of water.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Exhibit also highlights the importance of water.

Ribbons twisted into waves fall from the ceiling to the floor at the entrance, and at another corner of the exhibit, ribbons are falling from a bucket to a wheelbarrow.

Reynolds quotes Cashman's daughter, Pilialohamauloa.

"It's not about kalo, it's about the water," Reynolds said. "She thought it was really important to bring in water features."

The exhibit has several forms of art: paintings, digital photography, carvings, pillow prints and more.

Cashman hopes people will raise questions about water when they go to the loʻi.

“It's such a major issue today," he said. "Every community, every universe is looking for water and trying to figure out where their water comes from. It's an important lesson for everyone.”

The exhibit is open at the East-West Center Gallery until Sept. 15.