Alaska Airlines to give free flights to Maui fire survivors

Alaska Airlines is offering more than 3,000 free flights to those impacted by the Maui fires last August.

The Maui CARE Flights program is a collaboration between the airline, Gov. Josh Green, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The program will kick off in July with a chartered flight for affected families to Disneyland. The trip will include roundtrip tickets, a three-day stay at a Marriott property and a two-day pass to Disneyland.

Afterward and until the end of 2025, Alaska Airlines will offer 180 roundtrip tickets monthly to any of its destinations.

“Three thousand people will have the equivalent of one flight a month for folks to go to visit family, to have a vacation — whatever they need to experience something to give them some mental break from what they've been through,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci in a news conference announcing the program.

Families with children under 18 years old and those 55 years and older will be given preference for the flights if more than 180 people apply to the program in a given month.

As part of the initial application, applicants will be asked for a Federal Emergency Management Agency registration number, an American Red Cross case number, or verification through another method.

Families can apply to the program online.