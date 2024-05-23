© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Alaska Airlines to give free flights to Maui fire survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:39 AM HST
Local official and leaders announce the Maui CARES Flights program for survivors of the Maui fires. From left to right: Dustin Kaleiopu, lead for Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Kākoʻo Maui Resource Center; Jon Kimball, vice president of Marriott International Market – Hawai‘i and French Polynesia; Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines; Gov. Josh Green; Josiah Nishita, managing director for Maui County, head of Maui Office of Recovery.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Local officials and business leaders announce the Maui CARES Flights program for survivors of the 2023 Maui fires. (May 22, 2024)

Alaska Airlines is offering more than 3,000 free flights to those impacted by the Maui fires last August.

The Maui CARE Flights program is a collaboration between the airline, Gov. Josh Green, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The program will kick off in July with a chartered flight for affected families to Disneyland. The trip will include roundtrip tickets, a three-day stay at a Marriott property and a two-day pass to Disneyland.

Afterward and until the end of 2025, Alaska Airlines will offer 180 roundtrip tickets monthly to any of its destinations.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines plane tails side by side
Local News
Deadline effectively set for Justice Department to decide on Alaska-Hawaiian deal
HPR News Staff

“Three thousand people will have the equivalent of one flight a month for folks to go to visit family, to have a vacation — whatever they need to experience something to give them some mental break from what they've been through,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci in a news conference announcing the program.

Families with children under 18 years old and those 55 years and older will be given preference for the flights if more than 180 people apply to the program in a given month.

As part of the initial application, applicants will be asked for a Federal Emergency Management Agency registration number, an American Red Cross case number, or verification through another method.

Families can apply to the program online.
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
