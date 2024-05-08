Deadline effectively set for Justice Department to decide on Alaska-Hawaiian deal

The clock is now ticking for the federal government to decide whether it will allow or oppose the merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

In February, Hawaiian Airlines shareholders approved Alaska's acquisition for $1.9 billion. The deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies.

The airlines await approval from the U.S. Justice Department, which recently blocked JetBlue Airway’s acquisition of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines.

Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci has said he does not see a similar challenge for Alaska and Hawaiian because they don't have as many overlapping routes.

The DOJ said it would decide within 90 days of the two airlines declaring substantial compliance with the DOJ's second and presumably final document request.

On Tuesday, both airlines did that in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, effectively setting Aug. 5 as the deadline for the DOJ to decide on the merger.

Alaska shares fell 1% on the news, while Hawaiian shares rose 1%. If the merger happens, Hawaiian shareholders would receive $18 per share, much higher than what Hawaiian was trading for before the acquisition announcement.

When the merger was announced on Dec. 3, Minicucci said the two brands would remain the same, coexisting under one company — an unusual move in an industry where waves of acquisitions have led to four big brands dominating the U.S. market.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines recently had two incidents in five days involving flights to California.

A widebody Airbus 300-200 landed at LAX on Monday night with a light showing low pressure on one tire. Fire trucks scrambled but the plane landed okay.

On Thursday, an Airbus A321neo from Maui to San Francisco landed normally, but a jetway collapsed, damaging the plane.

About half the passengers were already off. Others used the rear exit and steps. That plane is still out of service.