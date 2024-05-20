Mapping efforts in Maui County aim to protect and restore wetland ecosystems

Public meetings are scheduled over the next three weeks to gather input on a draft of Maui County's wetland map.

The final map will serve as a public tool to help reduce flood risk. This could save lives, as well as property, and restore Maui County’s prominent natural wetland ecosystems.

It will also help property owners, managers and planners with land-use decisions.

Over the last year, the county’s Department of Planning, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Program and consultants at H. T. Harvey & Associates have been preparing a draft Wetlands Overlay Map that shows the approximate locations of wetlands and other water features on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Maui.

Comments from the community will be used to finalize the map.

The Moloka’i meeting is scheduled for in-person on May 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Center conference room.

The Maui meeting place May 28, available in a hybrid format with in-person and online meetings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center. Those interested can RSVP via Eventbrite by following this link or via Zoom for people who cannot attend in person.

Lānaʻi's in-person meeting will be June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lānaʻi High and Elementary School classroom P9.

For more information and to see the draft overlay map, click here.

