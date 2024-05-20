© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Former state art commissioner fined $1K for alleged conflicts of interest

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:31 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission last week determined that Allison Wong Daniel, a former member of the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, violated part of the State Ethics Code.

Daniel was fined $1,000 due to a conflict of interest while serving on the SFCA and as president of the Jean Charlot Foundation, a nonprofit that preserves artwork created by the French-born artist.

The Ethics Commission found Daniel voted on a decision to gift a Jean Charlot mural from the nonprofit to the foundation's Arts in Public Places Collections while she was serving on both boards.

Daniel was a member of the SFCA commission from 2018 to 2022.

Daniel, according to the Ethics Commission report, sought to preserve the Jean Charlot mutual and prevent it from being disposed of and proposed the SFCA acquire the mural while paying for the costs of removing and relocating it.

The Conflicts of Interest law “prohibits employees from taking any official action directly affecting a business or other undertakings in which the employee has a substantial financial interest.”
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
