© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH study reveals the harmful effects chlorinated water and fuel can have on humans

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published May 15, 2024 at 2:43 PM HST
Steve Johnson
/
Canva Germany GmbH

A new study by University of Hawaiʻi researchers shows that when fuel mixes with chlorine in water, it can produce a substance that is harmful to humans.

University of Hawaiʻi professor Tao Yan, the study’s co-author, said he knew that Oʻahu’s water is treated with small amounts of chlorine, so he wanted to know what effect the fuel leak at Red Hill really had on residents.

What he found was that the mixture of the fuel and chlorine created a substance called "disinfection byproduct." In large doses, it can cause cancer, liver damage and decreased nervous system activity.

Red Hill Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuit
Local News
Red Hill families seek compensation and closure as 2-week trial comes to an end
Mark Ladao

Yan explained that although the findings are more theoretical, they can be used in the real world.

"It is a starting point to understand how this type of situation. It's a really rare event that petroleum gets into drinking water which is why nobody else has studied this type of thing before," he said.

"From our study, we show that when you have some strange chemicals in this case, petroleum hydrocarbon getting in the drinking water, it can have rippling effects that is expected."

The researchers have shared their findings with the U.S. Navy. Yan hopes he can continue his research to better understand how to protect Hawaiʻi’s drinking water.

To read the published study, click here.
Tags
Local News Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityUniversity of Hawai‘iWater
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories